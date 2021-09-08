submitted

Heather is this week's Bridging Families feature. She is a 15-year-old intelligent young lady, who is very athletic.

She enjoys volleyball and swimming. Heather also has a creative side, and loves to listen to music as she creates artwork in her leisure time.

Heather’s Adoption Caseworker says there are multiple words to describe her, such as; loving, sweet, kind, friendly, and an outgoing talkative girl.

Heather enjoys staying active and is seeking to be adopted by a family who is also just as active, and would love to be in a home that has a dog, she can play with and care for.

But most important to her, is to be adopted by parents who will be committed to loving her unconditionally.

Some other quick facts about Heather; such as she enjoys playing card games like Uno, talking with friends, playing video games, she loves barbecue and has a sweet tooth for chocolate.

If you think you could be Heather’s forever family for this sibling group, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

