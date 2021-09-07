Alice ISD meal program: Here's what to know

Staff Reports

Lunch is free for all students in the 2021-2022 academic school year at the Alice Independent School District (AISD).

According to a recent study released by The Journal of the American Medical Association, “schools are now the single healthiest place Americans are eating.” The new school year presents the perfect opportunity for students to enjoy their favorite meals and try new foods.

Meals will be offered to students in all grade levels at no cost, due to flexibility provided by the USDA’s National School Lunch Program.

This allows everyone breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A few new menu items will include:

Orange Chicken Stir-Fry

Chicken Pasta Alfredo

Buffalo Chicken Dip

The cafeteria is also getting a new look this year with art displays and menus and nutrition facts with an innovative new app, that will allow students, parents and faculty to have access to school menus, including nutrition information, allergens and photos.

Information:

Nutrislice can be downloaded for free from the App store (iOS) or Google Play (Android) and is available on desktop and mobile devices. Menus are also available at https://aliceisd.nutrislice.com/menu/ Also, find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/aliceisdchildnutrition

Contact:

Alice ISD Child Nutrition Contacts: Faustina Dominguez Child Nutrition Coordinator Office: (361) 664-0981 Ext. 1057 Mobile: (361) 701-8201 faustina.dominguez@aliceisd.net

Chartwells K12 Contacts: Renvie Rulloda Director of Dining Services Office: (361) 664-0981 Ext. 1058 Mobile: (917) 379-7707 renvie.rulloda@aliceisd.net

Eugene Rosscup Assistant Director of Dining Office: (361) 664-0981 Ext. 1080 Mobile: (361) 537-9338 eugene.rosscup@aliceisd.net