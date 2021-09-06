Majesty Outdoor joins Alice Rotarians at weekly meeting

submitted

Alice Rotarians recently had a special presentation by Pastor Brian Tillman with Majesty Outdoor. Majesty Outdoor is partnering with BT Church for a program focused on fatherless children.

Pastor Tillman said Majesty Outdoor will offer guidance to children in single parent households that would benefit from having a mother or father. He gave national statistics that showed how children without fathers have had to deal with.

Pastor Mat Moreno with BT Church is helping the program through the church.

Majesty Outdoor's first meeting will be held Sept. 16 at BT Church at 6:30 p.m.