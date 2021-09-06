JROTC kick-off new year with annual lock-in

Nearly 100 Alice High School students gathered at the high school for the annual JROTC lock-in held on Friday, Sept. 3.

The lock-in was a chance for JROTC cadets and potential recruits to have fun as they kick-off the school year.

Corps Commander Charisma Ramirez, deputy Corps Commander Lt. Col. Zane Balderas and Director of Staff Lt. Col. Maedean Cardenas are ready to get the program back to pre-covid status. They plan to do has much community service and once again make the JROTC program shine.

The JROTC members thank area businesses for their donations. Businesses were Stars, Burger King, Chili's, Dairy Burger, Fruit Revolution, IHOP, King Street Grill, Taqueria Vallarta, New York Joe’s, Nortex Bakery, Sonic, McDonald's and Pizza Hut.