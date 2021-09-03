Robstown ISD reveals new football field turf with ribbon cutting ceremony

ROBSTOWN- The Robstown Independent School District (RISD) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of their new artificial football turf on Friday, Sept. 3.

The field renovation was approved in October 2020 by the RISD board of trustees and funded with a $3.13 million maintenance tax note series to finance the project. The project included replacing the grass field with artificial turf for their softball, baseball and football fields.

"The new turf is great for the students because it builds morale and puts Robstown in a position where our athletes can compete with other schools and have the same facilities. This will also support band events along with other sports and now with more games to help stimulate the community and economic efforts," said Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez.

In February 2021, the softball field was completed and in March the baseball and the final ribbon-cutting was held Friday at the Robstown Cotton Picker Stadium.

Students from the football team, cheerleading and band spoke at the event with support and gratitude for the new field.

"The completion of this project is what happens when community leaders come together, I am looking forward to communicating a new narrative for athletic events for our students," superintendent Jose' Moreno said.

"We could not be more fortunate and excited to compete on these surfaces," said athletic director Gerry Perry. "These fields will also help us showcase our community in the best light as we host other schools and various events."

Friday night football starts tonight at 7 p.m. with a home game on the new turf, Robstown vs. Falfurrias.