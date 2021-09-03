Municipal Court sets docket call

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, Sept. 9 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person, but court can also be accessed via Zoom.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Nicolas Ray Alvarez for no driver's license.

Victor Alvarez Jr. for no driver's license.

Annette Anguiano for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Nicholas Aaron Arriola for no driver's license.

J. Ismael Baltazar for no driver's license.

Albina Barrego de Hinojosa for failure to control speed.

Leonel V. Barrientes Jr. for open container, speeding and expired registration.

Abram Benavides for failure to maintain financial responsibility, running a stop sign and driving while license invalid.

Nathan Allen Borden for running a stop sign.

Tristan Jay Briones for defective tail lamp.

Donald Bruce for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired operator's license.

Johnathon Ryan Davila for drove into block where fire engine stopped.

Ariana Raquel De La Paz for changed lane when unsafe.

Cassie Bigush Folger for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Geronimo Gallegos for running a red light.

Maria Christina Valdez for no driver's license.

Roberta Sarina Villegas for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Luciano Buentello III for expired operator's license.

Jessica Canales for turned when unsafe, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Norma Lopez Cano for driving while license invalid.

Adrian Cantu for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Maricella Cardenas for theft.

Lorraine Fidencia Casas for driving while license invalid.

Maricela Casas for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

George Alejandro Castrol for speeding.

Jaime Alfaro Chapa for increased speed while being overtaken.

Jessica Denise Chapa for no driver's license.

Rene Davila for two counts of driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and two counts of violate promise to appear.

Homer Esquivel for backing without safety, two counts of no driver's license, two counts of violate promise to appear, no driver's license (third offense), speeding, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags, two counts of driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to control speed.

Manuel Gonzalez for assault.

Juan Lopez for expired registration.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Mike Chapa for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Orlando Gregorio Chapa for speeding.

Heriberto Contreras for illegal dumping, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags, three counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, three counts of no driver's license, failure to appear, violate promise to appear and expired registration.

Catherine Marie Creech for running a stop sign.

Ismael Davila for expired registration.

Margaret Roxanne Davila for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Renee Del Bosque for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javier Dias for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Natalie Estrada for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Veronica Lopez for theft.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Ismael Acuna for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alma Linda Diaz for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of expired registration, expired motor vehicle inspection, three counts of failure to appear, two counts of driving while license invalid, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, and expired operator's license.

Joshua Encinia for failure to display driver's license and city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Tania Esquivel for expired registration and running a red light.

Bobby Lee Foster for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Madelyne Riley Franco for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags.

Savannah Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jose A. Garza Garcia for expired operator's license.

Nina Nicole Zapata for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Angelica Alaniz for assault.

Ben Eugene Fuentes for open container.

Felicia Garcia for expired registration, failure to control speed, no driver's license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Gabriella Celeste Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jaime Ray Garcia for assault and no driver's license.

Jose I. Gacia Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Larry Arnel Garcia for no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Isaiah Garcia for no driver's license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to control speed.

Norma Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and expired operator's license.

Patricia Gonzalez for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ryan Anthony Gonzalez for violate operating hours - minor.

Christopher Paul Gurule for public intoxication.

Docket call at 11:15 a.m.

Rosalinda Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Alex Jesus jiminian for driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Victoria Teresa Garcia for D.O.C. fighting with another.

Christopher Andrew Garza for D.O.C. unreasonable noise.

Eric Garza for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Edmundo Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid.

Omar Jaime Garza for defective tail lamps.

Pedro Garza III for no seat belt, two counts of unsafe speed and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Maricela Gonzalez for expired registration, two counts of display fictitious license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid and expired registration.

Sarah Ann Salinas for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Arnoldo Carrillo for assault.

Daniel Anthony Gelista for expired registration.

Taylor Dawn Glorfield for expired registration.

Leila Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Daniel Gonzalez for theft.

Jose Alberto Gonzalez Jr. for expired registration.

Laura Gonzalez for running a stop sign.

Melissa Gonzalez for expired registration.

Devina Ann Luera for no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Rosa Marie Griggs for failure to maintain financial responsibility and two counts of expired registration.

Cathy Lynn Gutierrez for expired registration.

Oscar Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Sergio Ismael Hernandez for speeding.

Ivan Alviar Marquez for two counts of expired registration, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility and two counts of driving while license invalid.

Alex Alcides Martinez for open container.

Mark Martinez for speeding.

Juan Mata for theft.

Esmeralda Elizabeth Paredes for speeding, expired registration, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility and two counts of no driver's license.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Asuncio Ramirez Jimenez for running a red light.

Mario Samuel Joslin for no driver's license.

Justin Ray Lopez for expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Reuben Lopez for running a stop sign.

Ghiven Joy Lozano for no driver's license and failure to control speed.

Mario Alberto Madrigal III for expired operator's license.

Terence Larue Mann for criminal mischief, class c.

Oscar Perez II for running a red light.

Dianne Elena Pezina for expired registration.

Alexsa G. Ramirez for no driver's license.

Felicita Chapa Ramirez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Orlando Rivera for driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Jayce Gathright for following too closely.

Emily Marquez for expired operator's license.

Tommy Lee for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Denise Medellin for running a stop sign.

Miguel Mesa for fictitious license plate.

Michael Villanueva for expired registration.

Julian Rios for three counts of theft, two counts of public intoxication, no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Felipe Ruiz for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags and no driver's license.

Jose Aaron Saenz III for expired registration.

Mathew Salinas for no driver's license.

Docket call at 3 p.m.

Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Margarita Marie Cruz Molina for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Virginia Nava for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

David Neely for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cesar Ochoa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Danny Leonard Olivares for running a red light, driving while license invalid, four counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear, and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Lee Ann Ortiz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Allan Perez for no driver's license.

Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for D.O.C. fighting with another.

Juan Marie Zamarripa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

Crystal Ann Perez for unrestrained children under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

David Perez for minor in possession of tobacco.

Arissa Liana Ramirez for failure to control speed.

Daniel Ramirez III for expired registration.

David Ryan Ramirez for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Albert Ramos for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nola Renee Robles for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

David Scott Rodriguez for speeding.

Daniel Vaca for public intoxication.

Docket call at 3:30 p.m.

Felicia Salinas for failed to yield at stop intersection.

Iza Salinas for driving while license invalid.

Javier Salinas for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, and fictitious license plate or registration sticker.

Sue Ann Salinas for speeding, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Howard Castillo Sanchez for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Chelsy Inez Sendejo for tuned left/right too wide.

Summer Navaeh Soliz for failure to control speed.

Jorge Homer Tamez Jr. for assault.

Docket call at 4 p.m.