Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Celebrates Family Mealtime – Connecting for Better Health!

Marissa Dimas

Extension Celebrates Family Mealtime is a month-long celebration to highlight the commitment Extension has to encouraging the adoption of healthy behaviors through eating with family at any meal.

Family mealtime helps improve family health and wellness. Family and Consumer Science (FCS) programs have a strong commitment to family health and through the combined effort of all counties.

Family mealtime involves everyone – it’s an all-hands-on-deck approach! Adults set the tone at a meal. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension agents engage families through effective nutrition, health, and wellness programming with valuable family mealtime education sessions.

The mealtime education session will offer practical tips on add family meals into the routine in your household. After the session, participants will be able to…

List three benefits of eating a meal as a family,

Explain how parenting style can affect the tone and enjoyment of family mealtimes,

And list one food from each food group that should be kept in a well-stocked pantry.

Eating a meal as a family helps model healthy eating behaviors for children, and there are also social benefits. Parents and other adults usually set the tone for family meals, and the tone can range from disorder and conflict to security and harmony.

A few other interesting facts…

Family meals help children develop a diverse vocabulary!

The preparation for, eating of, and clearing up after a meal all shape family routines and traditions – and every family’s routines are unique.

Children tend to model their parents’ attitudes about food, and the family is the primary place children learn their eating habits and food choices.

Distracted eating, like watching television during a meal, can undo the positive effects of eating as a family.

The Family Mealtime program serves the region as a whole, and includes tools and strategies that can be applied to Texas A&M AgriLife nutrition challenge programs across the state. As a result, we will improve the health of fellow Texans for years to come.

Please join us on Facebook @DuvalExtension during the month of September for online programming, cooking demonstration, tips and tricks to include the whole family in meal prep.

For more information, contact Marisa Dimas at marisa.dimas@ag.tamu.edu