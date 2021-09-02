Schreiner University Students Earn President's and Dean's List Distinction
Schreiner University has named qualified students to its President's and Dean's List. To be eligible for the President's List, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term. To qualify for the Dean's List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.
High-achieving students for the 2021 spring term:
Alice
- Justin Rodriguez, Dean's List
- Jacqueline Sneed, Dean's List
Robstown
- Christopher Pacheco, Dean's List