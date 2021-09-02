City council approves lowered tax rate and new city budget

The City of Alice approved the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget and lowered tax rate during a special city council meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The new approved 0.513734 tax rate is slightly lower than the last fiscal year at 0.528952. City manager Michael Esparza also presented a balanced city budget after years of deficits.

"This year's budget has a 6-month operating expense reserve which is another small victory for city leaders because the 6-month reserve is approximately double the amount of the average of other researched cities," Esparza said.

Council members voted to have $1.6 million set aside for the next fiscal year to help buy much-needed new equipment for the police department, fire department, streets, sewage and parks.

What residents can expect from the city in the months to come:

Street improvement with new asphalt equipment.

Cleaner parks and golf courses with new and added lawn mowers and shredders.

Updated fire equipment with new fire hoses on front-line trucks.

Updated police equipment.

"City council also approved reinstating pay increases for city employees that has been on a freeze since 2015 - 2016," Esparza added.