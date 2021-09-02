Agua Dulce council member arrested following stand-off

AGUA DULCE - An Agua Dulce City Councilmember was arrested Wednesday evening following a stand-off with law enforcement at his home , according to City Marshal Joe Martinez.

Martinez said that his office was made aware of threats made to the area school by Mario Hernandez's son on Tuesday. Due to the situation, Martinez was granted an emergency detention warrant to detain Hernandez's son, who was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

At some point 48-year-old Hernandez gained access to his son and took him from the hospital. A search then led law enforcement to Hernandez's home in Agua Dulce, Martinez said.

City Marshal's officers, with the assistance of area law enforcement, surrounded Hernandez's home. After two hours, Hernandez and his son were taken into custody.

Hernandez was transported to the Nueces County Jail on suspicion of interfering with public duties, and resisting arrest search and transport, both misdeamnors.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

As of Thursday afternoon Hernandez did not have a bond amount set and remained in jail.