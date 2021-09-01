Man succumbs to injuries in auto-pedestrian accident

The victim of an auto-pedestrian accident recently passed away in an area hospital.

Richard Dean Kittelson, 54, of Alice was struck by a passenger vehicle in the area of North Business Highway 281 and West Fourth Street, according to St. Brandon Reynolds.

Alice police were dispatched to the area around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Reynolds stated a witness told police Kittelson was struck when he attempted to cross the highway using his walker. Police spoke with the driver of the passenger car who stated he did not see Kittelson walking across.

Kittelson was unresponsive but breathing when officers arrived. He was flown via Halo Flight.

No citation were issued to the driver.