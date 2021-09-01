Coastal Bend Blood Center to Offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing

submitted

As COVID-19 continues to affect the Coastal Bend Community, the Blood Center began offering a complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test for all blood donors on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

In efforts to increase blood donations, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is encouraging all well and health individuals to donate and save lives. Donors will receive a valuable resource, COVID-19 Antibody Test, after a successful donation. Results may take up to seven days and can be found in your donor portal, accessible through the Blood Center’s website.

If you have recently been exposed, are showing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19, must wait at least 14 days from your last symptom or exposure. The Coastal Bend Blood Center is not a testing site for COVID-19.

Find a local blood drive near you and schedule an appointment to donate life in our Coastal Bend Community. Appointments are recommended and walk-ins are welcome.

Upcoming Alice Blood Drives:

Tuesday, Sept. 7th – Wal-Mart Alice at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13th – Silver Star Food Stores at 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16th – Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School at 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17th – Altus Hospice at 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19th – St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church at 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26th – St. Joseph Church at 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28th – Texas Health & Human Services – Alice at 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center covers 10 counties and 20 medical facilities in the Coastal Bend Region. The Blood Center is a proud partner in overseeing the healthcare of the Coastal Bend and will continue to do its part to guarantee that the community’s blood needs are met.