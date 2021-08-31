Officers host anti-hazing, anti-bullying education training at Alice HS

Being a kid is a time for fun and time for growth. Growth take leadership and understanding the difference between right and wrong.

On Monday, Aug. 30, officers with the Alice Police Department held an anti- hazing and anti-bullying education training at the Alice High School for over 150 student athletes.

"The purpose is to educate our kids on hazing and bullying. It's wrong and the effects it has on other students can be forever. We want to make sure that we're educating our students, our youth and letting them know the dangers of hazing," said Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia. "For years, we've know that it's wrong but no one said anything, and no one has been proactive against it...We need to realize that some of the things we've done in the past, traditional or not, is wrong. We're going to stop it and prevent these things from happening."

Chief Garcia and Dr. Carl Scarbrough, Alice Independent School District Superintendent, met prior to the presentation to discuss how they could help their students.

Sgt. Brandon Reynolds, Lt. Michael Jaramillo and Cpl. Herman Arellano III spoke on hazing, bullying, sexting and more. The presentation was to give students an understanding of the consequences of hazing, bullying and sexting can have.

According to the officers, consequences for these actions can equal to fines, jail or prison time depending on the seriousness.