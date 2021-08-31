Coastal Bend College to Offer Non-Credit Foundations of Plumbing Program

submitted

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a foundations of plumbing non-credit plumbing program completely online.

There is a shortage of skilled plumbers. With an aging infrastructure and dwindling trade workforce, the demand for plumbers has never been greater. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that plumbing jobs will increase at a faster than normal rate over the next 10 years. With the right training, you could enter and build a scalable career in this high-demand field.

If you want to work as a plumber, the Foundations of Plumbing course will teach you the fundamental, job-ready skills relevant to the plumbing and piping industry. In this self-paced course, you'll learn how to work on modern plumbing systems from in-depth course material developed by industry experts and employers. By course completion, you will possess the specialized skills and technical knowledge needed to start a career in plumbing.

If you have any questions or would like to register for the foundations of plumbing program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.