Bridging Families

Twelve-year-old Israel is a sweet, loving, child who is very helpful and very responsible for his age. Israel is one of thousands of children in Texas waiting to be adopted.

Israel likes to chat and carry on a conversation with people.

When asked by his Adoption Caseworker, of what he wanted a future forever family to know about him and what he likes to do in his leisure time, Israel replied, “ride on four-wheelers, ride my bike, and run.” When asked what he wanted to be when he grows up, Israel says, “an architect.” The question of what he would wish for in addition to a forever family, he replied, “A lot of Nerf toys, money, and popcorn.”

As classes have already started, Israel was queried. His favorite subject is math and outside of the classroom, he is a fan of playing soccer and basketball.

Israel is a big fan of family pets and hopes his future forever family will have a family dog, or allow him to have a dog of his own, and like many children his age, Israel also enjoys watching movies, drawing, playing and X-BOX games.

Israel’s Adoption Caseworker says he would do well with a family who is active, fun, and outgoing and looks forward to finding a forever family who will help and support make all his dreams and future goals a reality.

If you think you could be Israel’s forever family for this sibling group, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: