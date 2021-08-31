Alice business honors the 13 servicemen and women killed in Afghanistan

Silver Star Food Stores is honoring the 13 US service members killed Thursday near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan following a series of explosions.

The local establishment is owned and operated by Silvestre "Silver" Rodriguez and his family. Rodriguez is veteran and served his country as a Marine.

Rodriguez was approached by Army wife, Nina Arellano Fabela with the idea.

Fabela's husband served in Afghanistan and she coordinated with Rodriguez on the project.

"It hits close to home. (Nina's) husband was out there at one time. She gathered the times for the table. We wanted to honor and respect our KIA's (Killed in Action) in this tragic event that happened in Afghanistan," Rodriguez said. "As a Marine it hits close to home. It makes you realize that it can happen to anyone at anytime. We are out there doing our job to protect our freedoms."

"Local veteran owned and operated business wanted to honor our servicemen and women who lost their lives in Afghanistan. Prayers for their families; know we will never forget," Silver Star Food Stores posted on their Facebook page with a photo of America's White Table and a list of those killed:

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Navy hospital corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

America's White Table is posted in the center of the business by the registers for all who walk in to see and remember the 13 servicemen and women. The table displays 13 drinks, one for each service member killed.

The White Table is set in dining halls of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps since the end of the Vietnam War. The table is set to honor those who have served in America's Armed Forces.