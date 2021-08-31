Abandoned semi-trailer burns on Highway 59

FREER - Border Patrol Agents stationed in Freer were notified by Webb County Sheriff's Office of an abandoned semi-trailer burning on Highway 59, near Las Lomas, on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

USBP agents responded to the scene and found the burnt semi-trailer with the door seals cut indicating someone had opened the doors. A search of the area revealed 64 undocumented immigrants hiding near the brush, officials said.

After interviewing the individuals, they claimed to have been inside the semi-trailer prior to it burning.

The reason for the fire is still unknown. All individuals were found out of harm’s way and in good health. They were taken into custody for processing before being returned to the countries of origin.

