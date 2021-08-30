Unresponsive Mexican national pronounced deceased following pursuit near Falfurrias

submitted

FALFURRIAS - On Aug. 25, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was patrolling near County Road 214, approximately two miles west of Falfurrias.

The DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield. The trooper pursued the vehicle southbound on Highway 281 and was joined by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO subsequently requested assistance from the United States Border Patrol. Approximately four miles south of Falfurrias, a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Falfurrias USBP Station joined DPS in the pursuit of a black Chevrolet Silverado. During the pursuit, DPS officers deployed multiple Controlled Tire Deflation Devices (CTDDs), but were unsuccessful in bringing the vehicle to a stop. Several other USBP vehicles and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office subsequently joined in the pursuit.

After pursuing the vehicle for approximately 44 miles, DPS and USBP simultaneously deployed CTDDs near Farm to Market Road 1017 and Highway 281, successfully deflating the Chevrolet Silverado’s tires. A short distance later, the Chevrolet Silverado came to a stop without incident near Miller Road and Highway 281, approximately 12 miles north of Edinburg.

DPS Troopers approached the vehicle and detained the driver and the front seat passenger. Troopers searched the vehicle and found a man later identified as a citizen of Mexico, unresponsive in the back seat of the vehicle. Agents requested emergency medical services. Troopers and BPAs conducted CPR on the man until EMS arrived.

Approximately 40 minutes later, Med-care EMS arrived on the scene. After being briefed of the situation, EMS personnel directed law enforcement personnel to cease CPR and declared the man deceased.

This incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety and reviewed by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the Hidalgo County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified of the incident.