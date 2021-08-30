JWC 4-H members rewarded at annual banquet
Jim Wells County 4-H members were recently recognized for their dedication to the program at their annual 4-H awards banquet. Members received awards to signify their achievements.
Incentive Awards winners were:
Drawstring Backpacks - 10-14 points
Ethan Saenz, Christina Dotson, Kaliana Benavides, Jackyln Delgado, Haylee Cadena, Lacey Flores, Emily Hinojosa, CreeSummer Ramos, Caroline Dotson, Roman Espinoza, Mikayla Hesseltine, Makayla Rodriguez, Joseph Saenz, Justine Cadena, and Kylee Teague
Blankets - 15-19 points
Brooke Garciam Ethan Madison, Kattarina Benavides, Hannah Pena, Ethan Garcia, and Adam Pena
Backpacks - 20-24 points
Wiley Fox, Austin Chapa, Molly Fisher, Avery Garcia, Benji Ragland
Duffle Bag - 25-29 points
Jessie Cadena, Ethan Pool, Aiden Lorberau, and Wesleigh Kelly Schmidt Pool
Jackets - 30+ points
Trevor Martinez (Extreme High Points), Paige Langley, Ari Mercado, Gabi Mercado, June Martinez, Adam Tijerina, Elena Saenz, Emily Kalinec, Kinleigh Carr, Eli Walker, Cyreniah Hinojosa, Kloe Fox, and Lucas Walker
Congratulations to each of you. 4-H'ers receive points for each of the events and activities that they participate in above the club level.
Other Awards:
Outstanding Juniors – Gabriella Mercado and June Martinez
Bronze Star Award – Ariella Mercado
“I Dare You” Award – Molly Fisher
Outstanding Intermediate – Eli Walker
Silver Star Award – Kinleigh Carr
Outstanding Seniors – Adam Tijerina and Lucas Walker
Gold Star Award – Paige Langley
Hall of Fame Award – Trevor Martinez
Rising Star Awards – Emily Kalinec and Austin Chapa
Jim Wells County 4-H “Helping Hands” Award – Richard Griffin