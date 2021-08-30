JWC 4-H members rewarded at annual banquet

submitted

Jim Wells County 4-H members were recently recognized for their dedication to the program at their annual 4-H awards banquet. Members received awards to signify their achievements.

Incentive Awards winners were:

Drawstring Backpacks - 10-14 points

Ethan Saenz, Christina Dotson, Kaliana Benavides, Jackyln Delgado, Haylee Cadena, Lacey Flores, Emily Hinojosa, CreeSummer Ramos, Caroline Dotson, Roman Espinoza, Mikayla Hesseltine, Makayla Rodriguez, Joseph Saenz, Justine Cadena, and Kylee Teague

Blankets - 15-19 points

Brooke Garciam Ethan Madison, Kattarina Benavides, Hannah Pena, Ethan Garcia, and Adam Pena

Backpacks - 20-24 points

Wiley Fox, Austin Chapa, Molly Fisher, Avery Garcia, Benji Ragland

Duffle Bag - 25-29 points

Jessie Cadena, Ethan Pool, Aiden Lorberau, and Wesleigh Kelly Schmidt Pool

Jackets - 30+ points

Trevor Martinez (Extreme High Points), Paige Langley, Ari Mercado, Gabi Mercado, June Martinez, Adam Tijerina, Elena Saenz, Emily Kalinec, Kinleigh Carr, Eli Walker, Cyreniah Hinojosa, Kloe Fox, and Lucas Walker

Congratulations to each of you. 4-H'ers receive points for each of the events and activities that they participate in above the club level.

Other Awards:

Outstanding Juniors – Gabriella Mercado and June Martinez

Bronze Star Award – Ariella Mercado

“I Dare You” Award – Molly Fisher

Outstanding Intermediate – Eli Walker

Silver Star Award – Kinleigh Carr

Outstanding Seniors – Adam Tijerina and Lucas Walker

Gold Star Award – Paige Langley

Hall of Fame Award – Trevor Martinez

Rising Star Awards – Emily Kalinec and Austin Chapa

Jim Wells County 4-H “Helping Hands” Award – Richard Griffin