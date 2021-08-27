Conviva Care Center partners with long-time physician in Alice

Conviva Care Center has opened up its fourth clinic in South Texas. On Thursday, Aug. 26, Conviva Care Center held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its first Alice location on 1009 East Sixth Street.

"It's been a long journey to get here today. It was not all without all of the work of the key people remaining and now a part of the Conviva Care family," said Amanda Valverde, regional director of South Texas.

The office was owned and operated by Dr. Jerry Liles, who has been in practice for nearly 40 years. Dr. Liles partnered with Conviva Care Center. Conviva Care Center has a commit to seniors and care for over 250,000 seniors. They have over 150 offices across eight states.

"We build our reputation on the community's trust with their doctors and that's what Dr. Liles has done in the Alice community," Stephen Johnston, vice president over Texas. "It's an honor to be partnering with him and with his team because the care time is as important a face and reassuring voice on the phone when taking care of your mom, you, your uncle, your neighbor, whoever the patients are. We want to make sure we are taking good care of those folks."

"I can be very confident that my practice here in Alice for 30 years and have been in practice for 40 years," Dr. Liles said. "I am reassured that somebody will be here to take care of my practice and taking care of my patients whenever I'm gone."