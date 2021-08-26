Alice Fire Department mourns the loss of retired firefighter

submitted

The Alice Fire Department is saddened to announce that Retired Firefighter David Cisneros has passed away. The department was notified Thursday morning that Cisneros had succumbed to his battle with cancer.

Cisneros dedicated 20 years to the City of Alice and retired in 2017. Throughout his career he progressed through the department and earned his rank as a Fire Equipment Operator.

He was a mentor to the other members of the department and could be found teaching the younger firefighters on any given day. He is credited by the department for many heroic actions and lifesaving events throughout his career. His experience brought great value to the department and even though he was retired he never stopped loving the career of firefighting.

“Our hearts are heavy today, David was a great person and was always positive and supportive of others in the department,” said Chief Patrick J. Thomas. “I ask that our community pray for his wife Cindy, his children, his grandchildren, and the rest of our department. Our department is a close group and his family is ours, we will be there to support them through this difficult time.”

Details on funeral arrangements have not been released by the family.