Weather Alert: Tropical wave has favorable formation conditions

Jim Wells County Office of Emergency Management released a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 25 to keep an eye on the tropics. The weather alert is concerning the tropical wave in the southern Caribbean Sea.

A west-northwestward movement is expected late this week and into the weekend. It is too early to provide specifics on a track or intensity at this time, but a Texas landfall still cannot be ruled out.

Conditions are expected to become more favorable for development in the next couple of days, so there may be a short lead time between development and potential impacts in South Texas, according to the report.

What has changed?

The chance of tropical cyclone development has increased to 80 percent over the next 5 days.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium (50 percent).

Formation chance through 5 days is high (80 percent).

Now is the time to go over your hurricane preparedness plans with your family, according to Jim Wells Emergency Office of Emergency Management. Meteorologist Juan Acuna will continue to attend weather briefings from the Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center and update the brush counties accordingly.