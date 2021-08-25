Schreiner University holds annual White Coat Ceremony for New Nursing Students

submitted

Schreiner University Nursing program hosted its annual White Coat Ceremony, a rite of passage to emphasize the importance of compassionate patient care at the very start of training. The ceremony was where new Schreiner University Nursing students recited an oath to patient care.

"This was an amazing event and a wonderful way to start the new semester," said Dr. Wanda Sparks, Nursing Program Director for Schreiner University. Students came forward during the ceremony to be "cloaked" by faculty members before family and friends in the iconic white coat that signifies their status as healthcare professionals.

Schreiner University Nursing students participating in the ceremony were:

Aleyah Barbour of Kingsville

Christopher Pacheco of Robstown

Kayla Pacheco of Alice

Emma Petri of Corpus Christi

The White Coat Ceremony was initiated in 1993 at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons by Arnold P. Gold, MD, who was a professor and pediatric neurologist. Dr. Gold, a passionate advocate for humanistic healthcare, believed that the oath taken by new physicians at the end of medical school came too late. Through the nonprofit organization that he and his wife, Dr. Sandra Gold, started, The Arnold P. Gold Foundation has expanded the White Coat Ceremony around the globe.