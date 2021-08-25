A round-up of new businesses scheduled to open: Here's what's new

A few new businesses are scheduled to open in Alice as the year 2022 approaches. The La Villita Shopping Center will soon have new stores to shop at and a corner spot for a hot or cold cup of brew.

Check out this round-up of what's scheduled to open and new possibilities for the Alice area.

Harbor Freight

A new Harbour Freight store will be opening in Alice the projected grand opening will be in December 2021. Harbor Freight will offer affordable tools for South Texas residents.

Location: 1720 E Main St. Alice, Texas 78332. (La Villita Shopping Center)

Contact:Harbor Freight Website or Facebook page

Burke's Outlet

Burke's Outlet will be opening at the old Bealls location in Alice. Burke's, a sister company of Bealls, offers many of the same apparel. Men and women's clothing, shoes and home goods.

Location: 1720 E Main St. Alice, Texas 78332. (La Villita Shopping Center)

Contact:Burke's Outlet Website or Facebook page

Dollar General

A new Dollar General is currently being built on Old Kingsville Road and is expected to open by 2022.

Location: One the corner of Cecilia Street and Old Kingsville Road.

Contact: Dollar General Website or Facebook page

Starbuck's

A new Starbucks in Alice is in contractual negotiations at the moment. The projected site will be near Alice High School and the Coastal Bend College. Mayor Cynthia Carrasco said, "It looks positive for Starbucks to hopefully move forward with Alice as a chosen site for a new location. I'm excited to see this business come to our area with the hopes it will entice other franchises as well."

Location: The old Exxon structure on the corner of Main St. and Coyote Trail.

Contact: Starbucks Website or Facebook page