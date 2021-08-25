Extension agent speaks at Rotary meeting

Barbie Wymore, Jim Wells County Extension Agent and 4-H Sponsor, was the guest speaker on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Alice Rotary Club meeting.

Wymore spoke about the different activities the 4-H youth have done throughout the years and especially in the midst of Covid-19. She explained the progracts such as animal projects, food and nutrition, archey, shotgun and rifle and more.

She informed Rotarians on how the program works, how donations are taken and how the youth who participate in the program are eligible for scholarships.

Wymore invites anyone who know a child to who would like to enroll can call the extension office at 361-668-5705 ext. 7 or at the JWC Courthouse.