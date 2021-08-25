COVID-19: Alice ISD reports 133 positive cases

On Tuesday, August 24, the Alice Independent School District (AISD) stated 133 students have tested positive for the COVID virus since August 5.

Out of the 133 students, 40 of those have been on campus either prior to school starting at campus summer camps or once instruction began.

AISD reported 34 COVID-19 positive students before school started. Those students are reaching the 10-day threshold for a possible return.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidance states positive cases must stay out a minimum of 10 days and be fever-free with no fever-reducing medication and have an improvement in symptoms. AISD will require either a doctor's note to return to class or a negative COVID test result.

