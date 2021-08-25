submitted

Three siblings featured in this week's Bridging Families are full of energy and ready to be adopted.

Jada, Jameion, and Lane are three charismatic children.

The youngest is Jada who is 11. She is fearless and spunky, with a personality that can light up a room, as she always has a smile. Jada likes to be involved in various activities, especially watching her sibling play sports, as she is one of their biggest fans. In school enjoys hands on subjects like science and PE. When it comes to fun, its anything that involves the family, like heading out for a day at the beach or going out for a pizza. Jada shares a very strong bond with her brother’s and is loving and caring towards them.

Jameion, who is 13, is taller than most youth his age, but he has the most gentle heart and is attentive to others around him. Jameion enjoys conversations with peers and when by himself, like many teens, he enjoys playing video games, social media and watching movies. In school, Jameion likes PE and Math.

Lane, 14, is the oldest can be a bit shy around new people, but once he gets to know you, he will carry on a conversation on a variety of topics. Lane enjoys a variety of activities such as JROTC, basketball and he is currently on the football team this year. Lane enjoys all of his classes in school, especially science. He has also been thinking about a possible career in the military. Lane is caring & watchful of his younger siblings, to give them advice, and be there for them.

Together as a sibling group they are seeking to be adopted into a family who will take part and cheer them on in their various activities, but most importantly, love and care for them as they grow up to reach their full potential in life. And if their future forever family has a pet dog … even better.

If you think you could be the forever family for this sibling group, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: