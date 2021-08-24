WGU Texas Offers $50,000 in Back to School Scholarships

submitted

The online, fully nonprofit university will award up to $50,000 in scholarships to incoming students who apply by October 31

Going back to school is a big investment in your future—which is why Western Governors University’s (WGU) is offering $50,000 in scholarships to help make earning a college degree a reality for busy adults who wish to further their education. While many things have changed or been put on hold, your academic goals don’t have to. WGU Texas has been helping working professionals earn respected degrees online, on their schedule for moe than 10 years.

Each Back to School Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and is open to new students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any of the university’s more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in IT, business, K-12 teacher education, and healthcare professions, including nursing.

Every year WGU awards hundreds of Back to School Scholarships, including recent recipient and WGU Texas student Deisy Benitez, who is enrolled in the bachelor's in elementary education program. “The scholarship will help me stay focused on reaching my goal of earning my degree in less than three years,” she said. “WGU made me see that there are different ways to achieve my goal to become a licensed teacher and one day achieving my goal of opening and owning a daycare center.”

The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Though multiple scholarships will be awarded, this is a competitive program, and scholarships will be granted based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations. To apply visit www.wgu.edu/B2S.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Texans’ access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Since the university’s launch in 2011, more than 21,000 graduates have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees through a variety of academic offerings.