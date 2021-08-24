Two undocumented immigrants detained after bailout in Freer

submitted

FREER - Border Patrol agents at the Freer Station recently conducted a roving patrol observed a suspicious vehicle traveling north on Highway 16. While conducting a registration check, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop and seven individuals ran into the brush. One of the occupants fleeing was seen with a handgun in his hand as he ran through the brush. Border Patrol Air, Marine air and the Freer Police Department assisted in the search.

During the course of the investigation, agents were notified that two subjects who fit the description of the individuals involved in the incident were observed at a hotel. Law enforcement officers arrived on scene and arrested both subjects. A search of their hotel room led agents to discover two handguns, personal use amounts of crystal meth with paraphernalia, and $7,000 in U.S. currency.

Freer PD took custody of both subjects, seized weapons, drugs and U.S. currency to pursue state level charges.

To report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994. If you see something, say something.