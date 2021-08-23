TAMUK holds summer commencement

submitted

KINGSVILLE — Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) students walked the stage Friday, Aug. 6, during Summer Commencement. There were 340 prospective graduates that received degrees in three separate ceremonies that were set up to allow for social distancing.

Students from the College of Arts and Sciences received their degrees at the 9 a.m. ceremony, followed by the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the College of Business Administration at 2 p.m. At the 7 p.m. ceremony, students from the College of Education and Human Performance and Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering walked the stage.

Of the graduates, 159 received bachelor’s degrees, 166 received master’s degrees and 15 received doctoral degrees.

David S. Delaney, vice president and general manager of ranching and wildlife for King Ranch® Inc. received an Honorary Doctor of Letters degree during the 2 p.m. ceremony. DeLaney earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Richmond and a Master of Science in Animal Nutrition from Texas A&M University.

DeLaney’s support of the King Ranch® Institute for Ranch Management, the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute and Texas A&M-Kingsville is unsurpassed. He has enriched educational opportunities at the university and provided the important real-world context that students and faculty at other universities often lack.

He has made King Ranch available for student training and scientific discovery, served on graduate committees, team-taught Managerial Finance in the College of Business Administration, hosted multiple internships and led countless educational tours of King Ranch for the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

In addition, he has served as the A&M-Kingsville contact for King Ranch’s philanthropic support of the university and the Kingsville community. DeLaney has been a great supporter of A&M-Kingsville and an influential leader in education.

While most of his focus has been in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and College of Business Administration, he has supported all five colleges. The Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering and the Colleges Education and Human Performance and Arts and Sciences have also benefited from his support.

Student commencement speakers included Jack Ocheltree, a bachelor’s degree in chemistry graduate from San Antonio; Leticia Salinas, a master’s in business administration graduate from Kingsville; and Reynaldo Rodriguez, a doctorate in educational leadership graduate from the Rio Grande Valley.

About Jack Ocheltree

Jack Ocheltree came to Texas A&M-Kingsville in Fall of 2018 to study chemistry and has been a student leader on and off campus. On campus, he held leadership roles with his fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi, was on the Executive Board of the Interfraternity Council and was the president of the Presidential Ambassadors.

He also worked as a research assistant in the department of chemistry, presenting his research at several symposiums.

Off campus, Ocheltree spent his spare time as a volunteer fire fighter with Nueces County ESD #3. He now works as an EMT in San Antonio and will be attending paramedic school. He hopes to become a critical care paramedic and plans to attend medical school.

About Leticia Salinas

Leticia Salinas was raised in Kingsville where she resides with her husband, Joe Henry Salinas. She has three grown children, Miranda, Kathryn and Samuel, one future son-in-law, John Andrew Salinas, and her precious grandson, Camilo Andres Salinas.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in May 2020 and earned her Master of Business Administration at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

During the past six years, she has attended two Texas Women’s Leadership Conferences, was awarded the STARS Scholarship, served as a Texas A&M-Kingsville Branding Ambassador for two years, served as a Distinguished Student Award Committee member for four years and was given the Distinguished Service of the Year Award from the Texas A&M-Kingsville College of Business Administration.

She is very involved in her community and attends St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.

About Reynaldo Rodriguez

Reynaldo Daniel Rodriguez has been in education for the past 10 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and he is currently the principal at Ed Downs Fine Arts Academy in the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District.

He is a native of Harlingen and is married to Josey Rodriguez. They have a three-year-old son, Matthew Rey.

He said graduating from Texas A&M-Kingsville is the highlight of his educational career as he earned his Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership. The title of his study is Components of Latinx Parental Involvement in High School. He is a life-long learner who continues to grow and learn in order to make a difference in the lives of all students.

AGUA DULCE

Bachelor of Science - Elissa Daychelle Hadnot

ALICE

Bachelor of Business Administration - Desiree Canchola

Bachelor of Fine Arts - Julia Rebecca Velasco

Master of Arts - Marta Lisa Sandoval

Master of Business Administration - Jennifer A. Chapa

Master of Education - Nikita Dawn Hobbs and Tiffany Renee Ramon

Master of Science - Valerie Ann Garcia

BEN BOLT

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Matthew Indalecio Cruz

BISHOP

Bachelor of Science - Jamin Ryan Lira

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences - Alexis Sabryn Neri

Master of Business Administration - Amanda Nicole Arriaga-Sanchez

CONCEPCION

Bachelor of Arts - Ruben Andrew Martinez

CORPUS CHRISTI

Bachelor of Arts - Creighton Lynn Avery

Bachelor of Science - Thomas James Bickham, Alexander Y. Kuan and Victor Robert Zuniga

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Celeste Jiselle Cavazos and Sarah Michelle Garza

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering - Brett Daniel Perez

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Adolfo J. Martinez

Master of Business Administration - Belize Catiana Escobar-Ellison, Analyssa Marivel Gonzales, Steven Andrew King, Francisco Limon and John Nicholas Sena

Master of Science - Hector Andres Landin, Morgan Brooke Mccutchen and Lauren Elise Rodriguez

Master of Science in Human Sciences - Margo A. Lopez and Sarah Zacharia

Master of Social Work - April Marie Santa Maria and Terri Ann Villegas

FALFURRIAS

Bachelor of Science - Heather Ryanne Villarreal

Master of Business Administration - Alisson Sarita Guerra

Master of Education - Liza Marie Huerta Landrum

Master of Science - Darin Lee Landrum

FREER

Bachelor of Science - Kayla R. Benavides

KINGSVILLE

Bachelor of Arts - Jacquelin Aimee Garcia, Madison Victoria Lakers, Diana L. Salinas and Carlos Anthony Trevino

Bachelor of Business Administration - George Eric Cavazos, Travis Marshall Lutenbacher, Mikki Amber Rodriguez and David M. Spenik

Bachelor of Science - Cassandra Ann Castro, Gilberto G. Esquivel III, Bryson Payne Hamilton, Jo Ann Hernandez, Leandra R. Palacios, Maria Victoria Reyna, Jerik Roland Sandoval, Miguel Leon Trevino and John Kade Alan Womack

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Ermelinda Dominguez

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering - Kasey M. Carrion

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering - Alexa Beatrice Cano

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering - Mohammad Alazemi, Mohammad H M M Almedej, Bassam Almehjan and Leanna Isabel Cavazos

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science - Daniel Steven Navarro

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Juarez Medina-Quintero IV

Doctor of Education - Amanda Mendietta, Sylvia Rodriguez-Ozuna, Roman P. Smith and Carrie Marie Wright

Master of Arts - Cassandra Marie Barrientos and Cecilia R. Garza

Master of Business Administration - Jasmin Castillo, Ray Anthony Garza, Vanessa Nicole Garza, Leanna Gonzalez, Melissa Salinas Green, Ismael Martinez, Manuel Martinez Jr., Eddie Resendez, Leticia Ann Canales Salinas and Shelby Nicole Shaw

Master of Education - Ruby Villarreal

Master of Music - Jorge Ryan Chapa and Raymond Edward Mendez

Master of Science - Vanessa Adriana Almazan, Nihar Chandrakant Ayare, Roxana Castellanos, Esteban Chapa, Rishith Chinthamani, Miranda Nicole Farias, Dennis Elorm Fleku, Francheska Marie Garcia, Gabriella Renee Garcia, Javier Omar Huerta, Dayanand Reddy Kallem and Abhijeet Arun Patil

ORANGE GROVE

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Ward Cameron Younts

Doctor of Education - Peter G. Pardo Jr

PREMONT

Master of Arts - Kristen Lynn Perez and Victoria Ramirez

Master of Science - Olivia T. Gonzalez

RIVIERA

Master of Business Administration - Joey Diamond Lee

ROBSTOWN

Bachelor of Arts - Mariah Marie Castaneda

Bachelor of Business Administration - Kelsi Marie Luckenbach

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Ariana M. Medrano

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science - Fernando Varela Cruz

Master of Arts - Brandon Alan Clark

Master of Business Administration - Meah Alexandra Castaneda and Arielle Sabrina Garza Mendietta