Guerrero receives scholarship from S.B. Mosser Masonic Lodge #912

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

San Diego High School 2021 graduate Carolina Guerrero received a scholarship on Monday, Aug. 23 from the S.B. Mosser Masonic Lodge #912.

Guerrero is headed to Texas A&M University - College Station to study architecture. 

Charles Ragland, Head of Scholarship, presentes Carolina Guerrero with scholarship on behalf of S.B. Mosser Masonic Lodge #912.

Guerrero is one of five recipients. Other recipients were Talee Oaks from Orange Grove High School, Sierra Starns, Orange Grove High School, Elizabeth Charles of Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School and Jacqlyn Villarreal of Alice.

The students received a total of $4,250 in scholarships. 

