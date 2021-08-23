Guerrero receives scholarship from S.B. Mosser Masonic Lodge #912

San Diego High School 2021 graduate Carolina Guerrero received a scholarship on Monday, Aug. 23 from the S.B. Mosser Masonic Lodge #912.

Guerrero is headed to Texas A&M University - College Station to study architecture.

Guerrero is one of five recipients. Other recipients were Talee Oaks from Orange Grove High School, Sierra Starns, Orange Grove High School, Elizabeth Charles of Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School and Jacqlyn Villarreal of Alice.

The students received a total of $4,250 in scholarships.

