COVID-19: Cases and fatalities increase for Jim Wells and Duval Counties

The coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are still rising as the delta variant in South Texas spreads in the community.

New coronavirus cases leaped in Texas in the week ending Sunday, rising 21 percent as 122,834 cases were reported. The previous week had 101,484 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Testing has increased in JWC and so has the positive numbers with a total of 245 new cases in the and 71 new cases in Duval County.

To provide the most accurate information here are the latest numbers, from data collected from the Texas Health and Human Services website:

Jim Wells County:

Case statistics:

Confirmed: 4,720 (increased 245 cases)

Probable: 997 (increased 134 cases)

Fatalities: 118 (increased with four additional fatalities)

Active: 813 (increases 175 cases)

Recovered: 4,586 data shows the same number

Vaccination rates:

Ages 12 and older fully vaccinated with two doses: 52 %

Ages 65 and older fully vaccinated with two doses: 77 %

Duval County:

Cases statistics:

Confirmed: 1,384 (increased 71 cases)

Probable: 230 (increased 51 cases)

Fatalities: 44 (increased with two additional fatalities)

Active: 199 (increased 83 new cases)

Recovered: 1,371 (increased 27 cases)

Vaccination rates:

Ages 12 and older fully vaccinated with two doses: 57 %

Ages 65 and older fully vaccinated with two doses: 75 %

Robstown Infusion Center:

In an effort to reduce hospital rates an infusion center has been set up at the Richard M. Borchard Fairground in Robstown.

If you are not in the high-risk group, the Infusion Center is welcoming walk-Ins at the following times from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. A doctor's referral will still be required.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please call the Health District, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 361-561-1101 to see if you qualify for the monoclonal infusions. If you meet the eligibility, the Health District Physician will refer you to the Infusion Center. COVID-19 testing is not administered at the site for more information contact the Robstown infusion call center at 1-800-742-5990.