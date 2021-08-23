Alice man known as 'Cocaine Pepe' pleads guilty; faces up to life in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI - A 32-year-old Alice man recently entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 112 grams of methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On April 9, Alice Police Officer Zac Jaramillo made contact with Jose Francisco Arredondo, also known as "Cocaine Pepe," in a vehicle with cash, drugs, drug paraphernalia as well as a gun.

Police were called to a local hotel in response to a potential disturbance. Officer Jaramillo saw the vehicle with its lights on and the engine running. Arredondo was sitting in the driver's seat. As police approached, they noticed a gun in the center console. Knowing Arredondo was a convicted felon, authorities searched the vehicle, according to a news release.

They ultimately uncovered more than $10,000 as well as four bags of drugs - one with 112 grams of meth, two containing 56 grams of cocaine and another with 13 grams of marijuana. Law enforcement also discovered a digital scale and the gun with the serial number removed.

US. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos accepted the plea and set sentencing for Nov. 17. Arredondo faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine. He will remain in custody pending the November hearing.

"We have gone federal on some cases. This is one of several cases we turned over to the federal government to help us with the problems we are having within our community," Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said. "We want to have an impact in the community. We want to make a change for the betterment of our community. This is a collaboration between APD, Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office and the federal police."

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive; JWCS Office and the Alice PD conducted the investigation.

"We've had a partnership with the DEA and ATF for the last several years. This is a testament on what we are doing and where we're going on some drug cases and violent individuals," said Louie Valadez, chief deputy for the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office. "When cases are filed at the federal lever penalties are a lot more severe and long-term. The department is committed to making sure we get people prosecuted and sent to prison."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Marin is prosecuting the case.