Coastal Bend College to Offer a Non-credit Certified Bookkeeper Program

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a certified bookkeeper non-credit program completely online.

Certified Bookkeepers are the elite of their profession, much like CPAs are the best in the accounting field. For bookkeepers, gaining industry-recognized certification increases your earning potential and enhances your professional status.

From bank reconciliation to inventory methods, this online course will prepare eligible bookkeepers for the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers (AIPB) certification exam. AIPB certification is the highest standard in the profession, so this course is recommended to practicing bookkeepers with several years of experience and a working knowledge of payroll concepts, including accounting transactions and journal entries.

The Certified Bookkeeper course includes a prepaid voucher with enrollment that provides access to sit for the AIPB certification exam. Once you have successfully completed the course, you will receive detailed instructions regarding the use of the exam voucher at any Prometric Test Center.

Please Note: The Certified Bookkeeper course is designed for experienced bookkeepers who want to prepare for national certification. To succeed in this course, you must have at least two years of experience as a bookkeeper before enrolling. The Books, Materials, and Exam Fees are non-refundable upon registration.

Prerequisites: The Certified Bookkeeper course is designed for experienced bookkeepers who want to prepare for national certification. To succeed in this course, you must have at least two years of experience as a bookkeeper before enrolling. If you do not meet the experience requirement, we recommend our Professional Bookkeeping with QuickBooks course, which is designed for entry-level bookkeepers. To earn your Certified Bookkeeper designation, you must pass the AIPB certification exam and be able to submit proof of at least two years of full-time - or 3,000 hours of part-time - experience.

The program cost is $1,995 and includes the following textbooks:

Mastering Adjusting Entries

Mastering Correction of Accounting Errors

Mastering Payroll

Mastering Depreciation

Mastering Inventory

Mastering Internal Controls and Fraud Prevention

In addition to the six workbooks listed above, you will also receive:

Two exam vouchers that cover the full cost of part one and part two of the Certified Bookkeeper exam

If you have any questions or would like to register for the certified bookkeeper program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.