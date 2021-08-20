Alice ISD will require masks starting Monday

The Alice Independent School District (AISD) announced Friday that starting Monday, August 23, students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks while in all AISD campuses and facilities.

Although most of our students and staff are voluntarily wearing masks and doing a fantastic job; in order to more effectively mitigate the spread of COVID-19, AISD has revised the Safe Return to School Plan and Student Dress Code to require masks for all while in our facilities, according to the release.

Superintendent Carl Scarbrough openly said in May that schools have been caught in the middle when the Executive Order was first signed.

"Now that fall semester is in session the dynamics have changed as the delta variant is spreading more rapidly ," Scarbrough said. "This is a precaution-based in science to keep our kids and staff safe."

More Coverage:

More:Alice ISD reports 35 students had COVID-19 on first day of school