Bridging Families

Meet Jonathan, who is a fun and easy-going 16-year-old teenager.

He enjoys learning new things and has a dream of being able to travel to different places and see the world, as he is an explore at heart.

Jonathan enjoys a wide range of activities like watching movies, YouTube videos, listening to music, or playing video games. He especially likes playing basketball, riding his skateboard, and adding to his unique fashion sense!

Jonathan says he is ready to be matched and adopted by his forever family, where he will be loved by parents who will help guide him into adulthood, so he may reach his full potential. His ideal family would have an older sibling or another child close in his age, so he can share his various hobbies, activities and adventures with.

If you think you could be Jonathans forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Requirements:

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults, complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer), share information regarding their background and lifestyle, provide relative and non-relative references, show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable), agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members, allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.