CDC, DSHS recommends additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for certain immunocompromised people

Staff Reports

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has issued guidance recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people who have been fully vaccinated using either the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccine receive the 3rd dose.

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting a 3rd dose is appropriate for them.

“This is NOT a general call for all vaccinated people to get an additional dose or even a call for those who have other conditions,” said Barbara Canales, Nueces County Judge. “People who are immunocompromised make up about three percent of the U.S. adult population. This highly specific group is especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness.”

This additional dose of the mRNA vaccine will also be available for the In-Home Vaccination Program and the Save Our Seniors Program if you meet eligibility.

“Because these additional doses are only recommended for three percent of the population at this time, our current vaccination clinics and programs should be sufficient to deliver vaccines to those who qualify,” said Judge Canales.

The CDC distinguishes between additional doses and “booster” doses:

Additional dose after an initial primary vaccine series: administration of an additional vaccine dose when the initial immune response following a primary vaccine series is likely to be insufficient.

Booster dose: a dose of vaccine administered when the initial sufficient immune response to a primary vaccine series is likely to have waned over time. The need for and timing of a COVID-19 booster dose have not been established

With the exception of the immunocompromised, Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time. FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.

“Should the CDC revise this guidance in the future, we will adjust our vaccine distribution systems as needed to ensure that all who qualify have access to these vaccines administered in a safe environment by trained professionals,” said Judge Canales.

Listed below are the CDC and DSHS guidelines, with many examples of “moderately to severely immunocompromised” means. You may already know if this includes you, if not speak to your doctor.

Guidelines:

People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness.

People who have compromised immune systems may benefit from an additional 3rd dose to make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19.

CDC recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive a 3rd additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after receiving the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Who Needs an Additional COVID-19 Vaccine?

The following are examples of people with moderate to severe immunocompromising conditions:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended that people whose immune system are moderately to severely compromised receive a 3rd additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after an initial two-dose mRNA series (Pfizer or Moderna).

ACIP’s recommendation includes people with a range of conditions, such as recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advance or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, people who are taking some medications that weaken the immune system, and others.

The additional dose should be the same vaccine product as the initial two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna). If the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available, the other mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be administered. A person should not receive more than three mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses.

It’s important to note that an additional dose is only recommended for individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised —CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.

Currently, there are insufficient data to support the use of an additional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose after a single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccination series in immunocompromised people. FDA and CDC are actively working to provide guidance on this issue.

Immunocompromised individuals may discuss with their health care provider whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. If their health care provider is not at a site administering vaccines, these individuals can self-attest and receive the additional dose wherever vaccines are offered.