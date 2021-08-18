Texas A&M University Kingsville receives federal funding to support renewable energy research

Staff Reports

KINGSVILLE– Congressman Filemon Vela (D-TX) announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded $149,988 to Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) through their CISE MSI Research Expansion program.

The federal funds will support collaborative research between TAMUK and North Carolina A&T State University to integrate renewable energy such as solar power.

“I am pleased that the National Science Foundation is recognizing and supporting TAMUK’s innovative research in renewable energy and the need to ensure our scientific workforce reflects our diverse nation,” said Rep. Vela. “I look forward to their findings and how these new energy technologies can improve our power grid.”

TAMUK’s Ph.D. program in Sustainable Energy Systems Engineering within the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering offers students opportunities, such as this NSF funded program, to focus on energy research, including sustainable and renewable resources that have a positive environmental effect. This project will also focus on attracting, retaining, and educating minorities such as Hispanic, African American and female students to pursue Ph.D. programs in the sciences.