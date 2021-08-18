Heat advisory issued for brush counties

Staff Reports

A heat advisory has been issued for South Texas counties on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will cause the heat indices to rise into dangerous levels today across the Rio Grande Plains, Brush Country, Coastal Plains, and portions of the Coastal Bend. Beginning at noon and continuing until 7 p.m., heat indices are expected to rise above 110º and reach as high as 114º. Heat indices will begin to drop shortly after sunset to more tolerable levels. Areas outside of the heat advisory will experience heat index values between 105-109º.

South Texas Impacts:

Heat Index: Heat index values of 110° to 114°F will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Advisory: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Precautions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and call 911 for an emergency.