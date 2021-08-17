Voters will decide on a $5.9M bond for Alice ISD in November

The Alice Independent School District (AISD) held a special board trustee meeting on Monday, Aug. 17.

The board of trustees discussed financials and a proposed bond election for November's ballot that was voted and approved 6 to 1.

Board Trustee Ciro Zamora voted against the bond stating, "It's not the right time."

"I think people assume AISD is a small district but that's not true we are a large district surrounded by smaller districts and we need to compete with the equipment and facilities to match our size," board president Maggie Perez said. "We are a larger school than Calallen and Kingsville and I think people have a misconception of that."

Board member Ben Salinas also referenced a social media post by Alice businessman Newell Atkinson that gained community momentum in the past few days. The post stated AISD should keep its focus on improving academics rather than asking taxpayers to fund more equipment and upgraded facilities.

Some residents online pointed out STARR testing results showed 61% of students in the school district did not meet expectations this past academic school year.

Superintendent Carl Scarbrough pointed out the test was taken during the ongoing pandemic and most students were learning in a virtual setting.

"AISD decided to focus on student and staff safety and remained virtual most of the year. The overall state scores are similar and some area schools that held in-person instruction did better but the community by large wanted virtual," he said. "The district is doing the best we can to provide excellent education, provide safe learning environments and move the school forward. We have applied for grants and implemented tutoring programs, teacher training, and have every intention to bring the scores up this year."

Scarbrough added the bond election is needed and the funds would be well spent.

"I think improved equipment and facilities can align with improved academics and our kids should not have to wait," he added. "The district has proven itself with the past bond projects with the new elementary and multi-use facility and I'm confident the new proposed projects will provide a better school for the community."

The bond will include:

Proposition A

Alice HS Band Hall Improvements: $60,000

AHS Choir Room Improvements: $40,000

Bryce Auditorium: $250,000

Elementary circled drives replaced: $375,000

Musical Instruments: $500,000

WAMS track: $1.5M

Proposition B

Turf Fields (Football, Baseball, Softball): $3.2M

This bond will be on the November ballot to vote:

Proposition A

The issuance of $2.7 million of bonds by the Alice Independent School District for school facilities.

Proposition B

The issuance of $3.2 million of bonds by the Alice Independent School District for school stadium facilities.

The total bond amount for both projects would total $5.9M and would include the following projected property tax increases.