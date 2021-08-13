South Texas public service announcement on COVID-19 surge

The Emergency Management Team addressed Jim Wells County residents on the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) surge affecting the South Texas area.

Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez, Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Thomas meet at Alice City Hall to conduct the public service announcement on Friday, August, 13.

The CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital district of Alice, Beeville and Kingsville are reaching patient capacity. A total of 268 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the three hospitals, 68 are in CHRISTUS Alice and 90 percent of all hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients, according to Rodriguez.

"We are under an order by the Governor that we must follow when it comes to any mask mandates but we are encouraging the public to do what's right," Rodriguez said. "I cannot stress it enough to take responsibility for your loved ones and the community."

"I would like to reiterate the healthcare workers are strained and stressed, many first responders are on 24-hour call and there is a lot of anxiety at this time, I urge the community to get involved take responsibility. We have reached out to state officials for resources to help navigate resources to respond to the needs we as a community are facing," Rodriguez added.

"I am stressing to the community to follow the safety guidelines as school starts on Monday and take advantage of the free testing and safety precautions outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC)," Carrasco said.

The Jim Wells County Commissioner court does not have jurisdiction to mandate any public school regulations or mandates. Public school districts are regulated under the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

All three leaders expressed the importance of safety and community responsibility as the South Texas area responds to the current COVID-19 surge.

