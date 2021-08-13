Looking to adopt? Alice Animal Control has a full house

The Alice Animal Control kennel is experiencing a full house of sheltered canines.

Local residents in need of a little company, while spending more time at home, might want to consider helping the community and providing a loving home for a pup in need.

Lead Officer Jose (Chema) Martinez and his staff have doubled the cleaning procedures and routine sanitizing for the animals, during the start of the pandemic 18 months ago. All animal kennels are now cleaned four times a day, instead of two, cleaning supplies and routine disinfectant procedures have doubled, as well.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount on the spay and neutering of the animal.

Location:

1150 Commerce Street Alice, Texas 78332.

Information:

Anyone who would like to make a difference in one of these dog's lives should call the Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.

The adoption fee is $25.