TEA accredited online schools for Texas students

Staff Reports

The Texas Virtual School Network Online Schools (TXVSN OLS) program provides full-time online instruction to eligible Texas public school students in grades 3-12. The program enrollment is offered through TEA-accredited public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools approved to participate in the program.

These free online public schools offer 100 percent virtual instructional programs to students across the state who are not physically present on campus. Students who enroll in one of the TXVSN online schools are public school students.

Courses comprising the TXVSN OLS program are reviewed to ensure they meet the state curriculum standards, known as the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), and national standards for quality online courses. Courses must also align with accessibility standards. Teachers are required to be Texas-certified in the content area and at the grade level they are teaching and must be trained in best practices in delivering online instruction.

The TXVSN OLS program is administered by the TEA under the leadership of the commissioner of education. TEA-accredited public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools participating in the program provide full-time online instruction to eligible public school students in grades 3-12 throughout Texas.

Information:

Students in grades 3-12 who reside anywhere in the state, are eligible to attend public school in Texas, and meet the other eligibility requirements of the TXVSN OLS program may enroll in the full-time virtual instructional program. They will participate in rigorous, interactive online courses that emphasize extensive communication between the Texas-certified teacher and students and among students.

The full-time virtual TXVSN OLS program is available to students who meet eligibility requirements:

A student is eligible only if the student meets requirements for enrollment in the Texas public education system and was enrolled in a public school in this state in the preceding school year.

A dependent of a member of the United States military who has been deployed or transferred to this state and was enrolled in a publicly funded school outside of this state in the proceeding school year, or has been placed in substitute care in this state, regardless of whether the student was enrolled in a public school in this state in the preceding year; or is a dependent of a member of the United States military, was previously enrolled in high school in this state and does not reside in this state due to a military deployment or transfer.

For additional information visit: TXVSN OLS virtual campuses may have additional eligibility requirements,