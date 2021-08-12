Saved by Grace celebrates first year in business despite obstacles

It's been one long year since Saved by Grace Christian Boutique opened its doors in Alice. Owner Belinda Galvan finally had a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the businesses first year anniversary.

Galvan is excited to finally be able to celebrate the opening of her store. She been through challenges but in everything she has kept her faith in God and pushes forward.

Galvan is a cancer survivor and had just opened her business when Covid-19 began. She like all small businesses closed her doors to stay safe as well as keeping the community safe.

Saved by Grace Christian Boutique is located at 420 East Main Street.

