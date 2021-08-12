Jim Wells County mosquito results from the state

Staff Reports

Starting in June Jim Wells County Vector Control has been trapping, packaging and sending all mosquito samples to the Texas Department of State Health Services in Austin.

As of August, eight species of mosquitoes have been found in the county.

The Aedes Albopictus (tiger mosquito) Culex Quinguefasciatus (southern house mosquito) Aedes Aegypti (yellow fever mosquito) Culex coronator (vector-borne mosquito) Psorophora Columbiae (rice field mosquito) Uranotaenia Lowii (pale footed mosquito) Aedes Vexans {west-nile mosquito) Aedes Thelcter (black-bodied)

All results have come back with a negative result for the West Nile virus, the St.Luis Encephalitis Virus, and the Western Equine Encephalitis Virus, according to the release.

Mosquitos have and are still currently being trapped throughout all colonies in Jim Wells County.

In mid-June County Judge Juan Rodriquez purchased a Cougar smart flow GPS ULV insecticide sprayer,and Commissioner Pct. 2 Ventura Garcia donated a truck to mount the fog spraying machine. Spraying for the adult mosquito,and setting larvicide packets in standing water has been ongoing throughout all of the counties, starting at dusk when the adults are out, states the release.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends: