Alice Rotarians make donations to area projects

Alice Rotarians recently presented donations for the back-to-school drive-thru supply giveaway and to the Coyote Closet.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Alice Rotary Club Rotarian and Club Secretary Sandra Bowen presented a check for $100 to fellow Rotarian and Jim Wells County Commissioner Margie Gonzalez to go towards the JWC back-to-school drive-thru school supply giveaway to be held at the County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 13 starting at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Rotary Club of Alice along with Rotary District 5930 voted to provide funds to purchase uniforms for the Alice Coyote Closet. The Alice Coyote Closet is an organization within the Alice Independent School District. The Rotary Club, under the leadership of President David Silva, provided $1,500 and Rotary District 5930 matched the club’s funds with an additional $1,500.

Coyote Closet shelves have been stocked with new Polo shirts, khaki pants, and shorts in appropriate school colors. The Closet is open for families to come shop for what they need to start school. These new clothing items will give students the opportunity to start school with a fresh look and great feeling. As the school year progresses the Rotary Club will restock the shelves with seasonal clothing, as necessary.