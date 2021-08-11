South Texas Cattleman's Roundup raises over $14k for Driscoll Children's Hospital

Local businesses, elected officials and the community of Jim Wells County were at the Gulf Coast Livestock Auction Tuesday afternoon for the annual South Texas Cattleman's Roundup.

The sale totaled slightly over $14,000.

"Excellent support from our community and the regular cattle buyers at the sale. BIg thank you to them and Eddie Garcia with Gulf Coast Livestock Auction," said Rogelio Mercado with Jim Wells County Extension Office.

This year, the roundup benefitted the Driscoll Children's Hospital's transportation services.

Area 4-H members donated goods such as homemade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, art and more.