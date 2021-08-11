Several out of district students apply to Premont ISD virtual academy

Premont Independent School District (PISD) announced last week that it would follow some of its own elected guidelines in response to the unvaccinated students ages 12 and younger and offering virtual funding despite support from the state. A move Superintendent Steve VanMatre said was radical in response, but a sure way for him to sleep at night.

The district started taking applications Monday, Aug. 9 and has received an overwhelming response submitted from out of the district students, according to VanMatre.

On Wednesday, the PISD reported a total of 1 applications submitted 109 out of district and 19 in the district.

"This is only two days into the application process the last day is Friday," said VanMatre."We have received applications from 27 Corpus Christi ISD students, 12 from Robstown, 27 from Alice and some as far as Laredo to Pflugerville. We have decided to post part-time teaching positions for the virtual academy online today to support the response."

The district's virtual curriculum will bypass state funding and the district will absorb most of the cost from federal funds from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).

For more information visit the Premont ISD webpage.

