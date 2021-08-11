Jim Wells County commissioners will vote to re-establish remote options for employees: Here's the latest

Jim Wells County Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 13 to discuss adopting the order to re-establish telecommute working options for county employees.

The original order gave some employees the option to work from home during the height of the pandemic but ended on July 6. After the 4th of July holiday, all employees were scheduled to report to the office at their workstation.

A month later the county will ask commissioners to re-adopt the order due to county employees becoming positive for the virus.

"This will help keep employees stay safe and the county offices open," county attorney Michael Guerra said. "Departments will be able to stagger days off to help detour the spread of the virus."

Commissioners also voted on Monday, Aug. 9 to extend paid time off due to covid related issues. An emergency paid leave of 80 hours was extended for full-time employees and the average time work for two weeks for part-time employees.

Information:

When: 10 a.m. Friday, August 13.

Where: Jim Wells County Courthouse 200 N. Almond Alice, Texas 78332 or at Jim Wells County Commissioner Youtube.

Contact: (361) 668-5701 or visit the Jim Wells County Website.