CBC Transfer Agreement with The University of Texas Permian Basin

BEEVILLE - Coastal Bend College (CBC) announced today, a newly established transfer partnership with The University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB). Officials from both institutions met on August 6, 2021, to sign an articulation agreement.

An articulation agreement guarantees that classes completed at one school will count as credit toward a specific degree program when a student transfers to another college This articulation agreement secures a smooth transfer process. CBC students planning to attend UTPB have a degree plan at CBC which assures the classes taken here align with degree plans from UTPB, enabling them to graduate faster and potentially making their education more affordable.

"Coastal Bend College looks forward to entering into this transfer agreement with UTPB. This is a wonderful opportunity for CBC students,” said Dr. Justin Hoggard, Coastal Bend College president. “What sets this agreement apart from others is - this addresses the “what’s next” question. Students who pursue this option will be uniquely positioned to continue their undergraduate and graduate degrees at UTPB."

"This partnership is important so that we can serve students in our region and throughout the State of Texas…working closely with Coastal Bend College allows us to help students navigate the path to earn their baccalaureate degree and master’s degree," said UT Permian Basin President Dr. Sandra Woodley.

For more information on CBC, visit coastalbend.edu.